Jake Allen makes 31 saves in the Devils' 3-0 victory over the Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — Jake Allen made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and 26th of his NHL career, helping the New Jersey Devils close their Western Canadian trip with a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
By The Associated Press
Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist and Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier also scored. The Devils improved to 8-5-2. They have won three of last four after a four-game skid.
Calvin Pickard made 13 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers (6-6-1) had won two straight.
Takeaways
Devils: Bratt also had his 12th assist of the season to give him nine points in his last eight games and 15 overall.
Oilers: Forward Leon Draisaitl was held pointless after having six points in his previous two games.
Key moment
New Jersey took a 2-0 lead on the power play with 3:26 remaining in the second period. Nico Hischier made a nice feed into the slot to set up Bratt.
Up next
New Jersey hosts Montreal on Thursday night. Edmonton hosts Vegas on Wednesday night.
