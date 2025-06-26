Jakarta volunteers hit the road to sweep away sneaky nail traps

''When I finished sweeping nails on the road, I felt that it is enough, I had enough, and can minimize the casualties. Even after I finished it, I can find more in five or 10 minutes later,'' Anggraeni said. ''It's a bit annoying too, so I want this to end. It seems like it's already over, no nail trap, but they are moving locations again. That's what makes us never finish,'' Anggraeni said.