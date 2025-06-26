Jakarta volunteers hit the road to sweep away sneaky nail traps

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Clad in reflective vests and waving traffic control sticks, a spirited crew on a main road in central Jakarta cheerfully waved to people as they cleared hidden hazards with iron bars and circle magnets tied to ropes.
The volunteer team covered half a kilometer (0.3 miles) and scooped up a haul of sharp metal including nails, threaded bolts and scraps of umbrella frames during what they considered a good Saturday morning's work making the streets of Indonesia's capital safer from ''nail traps.''
Jakarta's main roads are notorious for the patches of sharp metal pieces that are believed to be spread by vandals intent on damaging the tires of cars and motorbikes, usually on main roads where traffic moves fast.
A Clean Sweep community
Siswanto, a West Jakarta resident, began collecting metal from the streets in 2010. Inspired by his efforts and fueled by their own bad experiences with the pesky tire traps, more Jakarta road users joined in. The effort soon grew into a community known as the Sapu Bersih, also known as the Clean Sweep or Saber community.
''From 2010 to 2016, we collected 4 tons of the nail traps from Jakarta and other areas, like Bekasi. We collected them from the volunteers,'' said Siswanto, now 51, who used a rope tied to a magnet to collect sharp pieces as he patrolled a roadside with a fellow volunteer.
After 15 years, the community members are still trying to clean the streets. They take turns before they go to their workplaces in the morning or before returning home in the evening. At least 250 grams (8.8 ounces) of metal pieces are collected every morning from several locations, Siswanto said.
Jakarta Traffic Police Chief Komarudin lauded the efforts of the street sweepers who are trying to reduce the traps.