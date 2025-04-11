Jailed Istanbul mayor appears in court as supporters gather outside his prison

ISTANBUL — Istanbul's jailed opposition mayor appeared in court Friday in one of multiple cases against him.
Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Silivri prison, west of Istanbul, where the hearing was taking place.
Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been held at Silivri since March 23. The case alleges that he threatened a public prosecutor and is one of six that predate his arrest last month, which led to nationwide protests.
Addressing the judge, Imamoglu said he was in court because he had won three elections against the person ''who thinks he owns Istanbul,'' a reference to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who launched his political career as the city's mayor in the 1990s. Erdogan was heavily involved in backing his party's candidates against Imamoglu.
The hearing was attended by Imamoglu's wife and son, as well as lawmakers from the Republican People's Party, or CHP, Halk TV and other outlets reported. The case was adjourned to June 16.
The mayor, who is also the main opposition challenger to Erdogan's 22-year rule at the next election, faces more than seven yearsin prison and a political ban for allegedly ''targeting, threatening and insulting persons working in the fight against terrorism.''
The charge stems from comments he made on Jan. 20 in which he criticized Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akin Gurlek over criminal cases brought against other opposition figures.
Imamoglu was arrested on March 19 in relation to two investigations, one focusing on corruption in the Istanbul municipality and another alleging terrorism links in his party's electoral pact with pro-Kurdish politicians.