Jailed former Malaysian leader apologizes for fund embezzlement scandal, reiterates his innocence

Najib set up the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund, or 1MBD, shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by his associates to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases. The scandal upended Najib's government and he was defeated in the 2018 election. He faces a slew of legal cases and started serving time in 2022 after losing his final appeal in his first graft case.