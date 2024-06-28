Months before Dillon Bakke's mother filed a federal lawsuit alleging that negligent treatment of her son in the Ramsey County jail led to his death, a jail nurse raised concerns about his care, documents obtained by the Star Tribune show.

The nurse said Bakke had "obvious signs of trauma and injury" while in the jail and "did not receive proper care," according to an internal state Department of Corrections (DOC) email. The nurse asked the DOC to review documents and video of Bakke's time in custody, according to the email obtained through a public records request.

Bakke's mother, Teresa Schnell of St. Paul, sued Ramsey County and four correctional officers for wrongful death in August 2023, seeking monetary damages for alleged violations of Bakke's constitutional rights. An amended complaint filed last month added alleged violations of federal disability law.

Bakke hospitalized

According to the lawsuit, Bakke, 37, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession on Aug. 7, 2022, after St. Paul police found him on the back porch of his mom's house. A neighbor had reported him as a suspicious person.

When he was booked, the lawsuit says, Bakke had a visible forehead injury.

That night, he complained of pain and continued to yell in pain after a nurse checked his vitals, the lawsuit alleges. As his yelling continued, officers handcuffed and carried Bakke to a segregation cell after he told them he could not stand or walk, the lawsuit states. It said Bakke's inmate file documented that he had hemophilia, a condition in which blood doesn't clot normally, and included instructions on his prescribed medication for the condition.

The lawsuit says Bakke's condition deteriorated and that he was taken to Regions Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell Aug. 9. At the hospital, medical professionals found cerebral hemorrhaging and brain injuries, it says.

The lawsuit alleges Bakke died due to his injuries Aug. 27.

The DOC email describes the nurse's call in March 2023. The nurse — whose name was redacted and who said she no longer worked at the jail — said Ramsey County jail staff did not notify county medical staff of Bakke's condition until he was found unresponsive in his cell.

"She believes that because the correctional staff did not notify medical, his care was delayed, and his health deteriorated," the employee who took the call wrote in an email to colleagues, acknowledging a pending lawsuit.

The Inspections and Enforcement Unit reviewed the case and found two substantiated rule violations, according to DOC spokesperson Shannon Loehrke. One violation involved inmate well-being checks and another, clinical judgments made in the jail, according to a DOC complaint report. The report said the DOC reviewed the rule violations with the jail.

In a filing last week, attorneys for the county and the corrections officers involved denied that Bakke's injuries were a result of their treatment of him and wrote that Bakke's rights had not been violated. They said corrections officers were acting in the scope of their jobs.

The filing said Bakke answered "no" when asked upon booking whether he suffered from medical conditions or needed care, and that when jail staff moved him out of his cell because he was disturbing other inmates, he refused to stand or walk. On the night of Aug. 8, the filing said, Bakke was awake and alert and refused to speak to the jail nurse or staff.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, whose office operates the jail, said Tuesday that the Sheriff's Office did its own investigation after Bakke's death and found he was examined by a nurse in his cell after booking.

"This allegation that the staff itself didn't bring [this] to the attention of the nursing staff really is not founded in the facts," Fletcher said. He said matters of who did what and when will be resolved through litigation.

Attorneys for both Bakke's family and the defendants declined to comment for this story. Ramsey County did not respond to a request for comment.

Regulatory concerns over jail

The Ramsey County jail recently drew the DOC's attention for potentially unsafe conditions.

Early last year, the DOC ordered the jail to reduce its population immediately from 492 beds to 324 after finding the jail had failed to comply with safety standards, finding "imminent risk of life-threatening harm" to those in jail.

The jail was allowed to return to full operations at a new capacity of 414 beds in November after it submitted an action plan to address the DOC's concerns.

Last year, the county paid $3 million to settle a lawsuit from Miri Mozuch-Stafford, who alleged corrections officers assaulted her in the jail. Ramsey County denied liability in the settlement.



