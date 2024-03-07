The Jacksonville Jaguars and guard Ezra Cleveland have agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million contract that includes $14.5 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side had announced the deal publicly.

The move prevents Cleveland from hitting the free-agent market next week and should solidify a position that was a revolving door in front of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence last season.

The Jaguars gave Minnesota a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Cleveland at the trade deadline in October. He started five of Jacksonville's final nine games, four at left guard and one at left tackle.

General manager Trent Baalke has said repeatedly he believes Cleveland can upgrade a position at which Jacksonville used four different starters in 2023, including Ben Bartch, Tyler Shatley and Walker Little.

Cleveland started 49 games over four seasons in Minnesota before getting traded in the final year of his rookie deal.

Jacksonville is expected to return most, if not all, of its starting offensive line and add a veteran center to compete with third-year pro Luke Fortner. The Jaguars gave up 41 sacks in 2023 and saw Lawrence have to leave four games with various injuries.

