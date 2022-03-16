Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels will miss at least two weeks because of a left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday's win over San Antonio.

McDaniels sustained the injury when he was going up for a rebound with 41.9 seconds remaining in the Wolves' 149-139 victory. McDaniels appeared to roll his ankle and fell to the ground clutching it. He needed help going to the locker room.

The team said in a statement Monday night that McDaniels underwent an MRI on Tuesday in Minnesota and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The two-week re-evaluation is not a firm timetable for McDaniels' return and he could be out longer. The Wolves were already looking to potentially add frontcourt depth with an open roster spot. They have to make sure they remain under the luxury tax when signing a new player.

The second-year forward is averaging 9.4 points per game and is one of the Wolves' most reliable defenders. He has also been a reliable presence in the rotation or starting lineup as several other teammates have been in and out because of various injuries. McDaniels has started 31 of the 67 games he has played and has displayed a growing offensive arsenal as the season has progressed.

McDaniels has been more aggressive hunting for his own shot off the dribble instead of mostly spotting up for open three-pointers. He has scored in double figures in 11 of the past 14 games and has shot 52% over that time.

Also on the Wolves injury report, Jarred Vanderbilt (left quad contusion), Naz Reid (back spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (right groin tightness) and Patrick Beverley (ear injury) are listed as questionable.