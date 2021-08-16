The organization that puts on the St. Paul Winter Carnival has tapped Lisa Jacobson as its new president and CEO.

Jacobson takes over as leader of the St. Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation as she awaits final results of the Brooklyn Park special mayoral election that is headed for a recount. Jacobson defeated rival Hollies Winston by one vote in last week's election, with a recount scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

"I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring the Foundation to the next level in partnership with many amazing members, volunteers, donors and community stakeholders," Jacobson said in a statement.

Jacobson replaces Deb Schaber, who held the position for the past four years and left the foundation in May.

After spending a career in nonprofits and social services, Jacobson said the job will allow her to do many of the things she has enjoyed: events, community engagement and fundraising.

"This job brings all those things together," she said.

Jacobson, now a Brooklyn Park City Council member and president of the city's Economic Development Authority, is a small-business owner and former Brooklyn Park Recreation and Parks commissioner and has served on various committees and commissions as council liaison. She also is a self-proclaimed fan of festivals and has "fond memories of the St. Paul Winter Carnival from the 1980s when she attended the University of St. Thomas and continues to enjoy the 'Coolest Celebration on Earth™,' " the foundation's announcement said.

"She comes to us not only with the leadership and development experience we were seeking, but also a multitude of talents we are looking for to lead our Foundation into an exciting direction," said foundation Board Chairman Greg Kuntz.

The St. Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation also produces Cinco de Mayo-West Side St. Paul.

Jacobson will serve as the face of the foundation, manage the nonprofit and promote its mission, which is "to foster a sense of community pride, belonging and connectedness by celebrating St. Paul's unique history and emerging heritage through fun and educational experiences."

The 136th St. Paul Winter Carnival is set for Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, 2022.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768