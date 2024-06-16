WASHINGTON — Jacob Young hit his first major league homer, Lane Thomas went deep for the third day in a row, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday.

Washington has won eight of nine and improved to 7-0 against Miami. It was the Nationals' second sweep of the season. The other was April 26-29 at Miami.

The Marlins have lost five in a row and 11 of 13. An NL-worst 23-48, Miami was swept for the sixth time and is 25 games under .500 for the first time this season. The Marlins are 3-23 against left-handed starters, including losses in all three games of this series.

The Nationals' Mitchell Parker (5-3) allowed six hits and no walks in six innings while striking out four. Miami's lone run came when he was unable to glove Jazz Chisholm's infield single with two outs in the fifth, allowing Emmanuel Rivera to score.

Over the last 10 games, Washington starters are 6-0 with a 1.41 ERA.

Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.

Young, who has served as Washington's regular center fielder since just after he debuted last August, drove Jesús Luzardo's fastball into the visitor's bullpen in left to lead off the sixth and give the Nationals a 2-1 lead. It came in his 93rd career game and 325th plate appearance.

Thomas hit his seventh homer of the year in the first off Luzardo (3-6). It marked the second time Thomas smacked homers in three consecutive games. He also did it last Sept. 1-3 against Miami.

Ildemaro Vargas added an RBI double in the sixth off reliever Anthony Bender.

Miami was 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position Sunday and 2 for 17 in the series. The Marlins have scored 26 runs in 13 games in June.

Luzardo allowed two runs on five hits and struck out two in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said an MRI exam on OF Jesse Winker's right knee was ''pretty clean'' and that Winker should be available in a couple days. Winker was injured running the bases Saturday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (2-2, 6.10 ERA) gets the nod as Miami returns home Monday to start a three-game series against St. Louis.

Nationals: Washington is off Monday. RHP Jake Irvin (5-5, 3.00) starts the opener of a three-game series against Arizona when the homestand continues Tuesday.

