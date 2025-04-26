Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker help Athletics beat White Sox 6-5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jacob Wilson homered and drove in three runs, Brent Rooker had a go-ahead double in the seventh and Mason Miller gave up a two-run homer to Brooks Baldwin in the ninth before retiring the next three hitters to help the Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Friday night.
The Athletics, fresh off taking 2 of 3 from the Rangers to begin a six-game homestand, rallied from 1-0 and 3-1 deficits to even their record at 13-13. They have won three in a row to improve to 5-8 at Sutter Health Park — their temporary home.
The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Matt Thaiss drew a one-out walk off Athletics starter Luis Severino and scored after singles by Lenyn Sosa and Miguel Vargas.
The Athletics tied it in their half off Sean Burke (1-4) on a leadoff home run by Wilson — his third. Burke entered after opener Tyler Gilbert struck out two in a scoreless first.
Chicago grabbed a 3-1 lead in the sixth on two-out RBI doubles from Nick Maton and Thaiss.
The Athletics tied it in the bottom half on a two-run single by Wilson.
Rooker doubled in Max Schuemann and scored on a single by Tyler Soderstrom for a 5-3 lead.
JJ Bleday scored on a Nick Kurtz sacrifice fly for a three-run lead in the eighth.