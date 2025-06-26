Jacob Lopez continues hot stretch with 7 innings in the Athletics' 3-0 win over the Tigers

DETROIT — Jacob Lopez pitched seveninnings and Nick Kurtz hit a three-run homer to help the Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Lopez (2-4) gave up three hits and a walk, striking out six to improve to 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in his last four starts.
Jack Flaherty (5-9) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks in six innings. Flaherty struck out seven.
Flaherty walked two batters in the third before Kurtz hit a changeup to the top of the first row of shrubs above the 412-foot sign.
The Tigers didn't get a runner in scoring position until Jahmai Jones doubled with two out in the sixth. Lopez got Riley Greene to ground out to end the inning.
The Athletics got two singles to start the eighth, putting runners on the corners, but Matt Gage and Dylan Smith escaped the inning.
Michael Kelly pitched the eighth, aided by running catches by Tyler Soderstrom in left and Denzel Clarke in center. Mason Miller threw a perfect ninth for his 15th save.
