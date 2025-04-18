Jacob Elordi talks weight loss and on-screen romance for 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'

BERLIN — Jacob Elordi is gearing up for another busy year.
He'll soon be seen in Guillermo del Toro's much-anticipated ''Frankenstein'' and is currently filming Emerald Fennell's ''Wuthering Heights." But during a recent interview in Berlin, Elordi, complete with wild curly Heathcliff hair and sideburns, had his TV series ''The Narrow Road to the Deep North'' on the mind.
Fellow Australian Justin Kurzel directs the adaptation of Richard Flanagan 's Man-Booker prize-winning novel of the same name, which tells the story of medical officer Dorrigo Evans (Elordi). Evans was forced to work on the Thai-Burma railway in the jungle of a Japanese prisoner of war camp during World War II.
Kurzel and Flanagan are friends from Tasmania, where they both live, and celebrated in London together when Flanagan won the esteemed literary award. But in true Australian style, the idea for the TV series came from a chat back home at a barbeque, Kurzel says with a chuckle.
Fittingly, ''The Narrow Road to the Deep North'' is showing on Prime Video in Australia, the U.S., Canada and New Zealand starting on Friday before reaching Sky and WOW in Germany this summer.
The story spans three different timelines — pre-, during and post-war — and three different points of view, which start to merge and overlap as the story unfolds.
Although the series is about the courage and horrors of war, a love story is at its heart. Through his ordeal, the married Dorrigo is both sustained and tormented by memories of a love affair he had with his uncle's wife Amy, his one true love, played by Odessa Young.
While Kurzel describes the romance as ''the absolute spirit of the whole series,'' Elordi admits he was initially ''pretty frightened'' about bringing it to the screen.