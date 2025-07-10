Jacob deGrom is vintage again, now an All-Star ace in Texas after several injury-filled seasons

This is finally the vintage Jacob deGrom pitching for the Texas Rangers, and not because the lanky right-hander recently turned 37 years old.
After several injury-filled seasons in a row, both before and since going to Texas in free agency, deGrom is again an All-Star ace.
''It's a little bit of validation," deGrom said. ''Coming back from a major surgery, your second (Tommy John), there is some unknown. To be fortunate enough to be able to throw the ball pretty well, I'm just thankful to be able to be back out there on a major league mound.''
DeGrom (9-2, 2.29 ERA) this year has made 18 starts, twice as many as he had combined the past two seasons after joining the Rangers. It is already his most since 2019, when he won his second National League Cy Young Award in a row while pitching for the New York Mets.
His fifth All-Star nod is his first in the American League after being the only Texas player selected for the game next Tuesday night in Atlanta.
''I don't want to take for granted how hard this game is because he's making it look really easy,'' said Chris Young, the Rangers' president of baseball operations and a former big league pitcher. "It's precious when you get to see greatness like that.''
A no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night ended deGrom's franchise record of 14 consecutive starts going at least five innings without giving up more than two runs. That same span was the longest streak by any traditional starter (not including openers) in the modern era since 1900 of not allowing more than six hits and two runs in a game, according to STATS.
DeGrom came the closest he has to a no-hitter in his 236 career games on June 26 at Baltimore. He was perfect through six innings and the only hit was a leadoff single in the eighth.