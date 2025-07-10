Jacob deGrom is vintage again, now an All-Star ace in Texas after several injury-filled seasons

After his back-to-back Cy Young seasons, deGrom started 12 of the Mets' 60 games in 2020. He had a 1.08 ERA over 92 innings through 15 starts in 2021, but didn't pitch in the All-Star Game and missed the rest of the season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow. He was shut down during spring training in 2022 after a stress reaction in his right scapula, then was 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 starts the last two months of that season before becoming a free agent.