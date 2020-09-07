KENOSHA, Wis. – Demonstrations against police violence have been filled with the chants of victims' names: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner. In recent days, a new name — Jacob Blake — has been called.

In that list, though, Blake, a Black man who was repeatedly shot in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, is also set apart. Unlike so many of the people who have become grim symbols for a movement, Blake survived and has begun to tell his own story.

"Your life — and not only just your life, your legs, something that you need to move around and move forward in life — could be taken from you like this, man," Blake says from his hospital bed, snapping his fingers for emphasis, in a video released over the weekend. He speaks publicly for the first time about what happened to him. His injuries are severe, and his family says he was paralyzed from the waist down in the shooting last month.

In the video, which was recorded by an activist from New York who distributed it on social media, Blake describes his injuries, which he says left him with staples in his back and stomach.

"Every 24 hours, it's pain — it's nothing but pain," Blake says. "It hurts to breathe; it hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat."

Shermaine Laster, an activist, said he showed up unannounced at the Milwaukee hospital where Blake is being treated and was meeting Blake for the first time.

For demonstrators seeking broad changes to American policing, the prospect of Blake's presenting the public with a personal voice to his experience was encouraging. "My son is gone," said Monique West, whose 18-year-old son, Ty'Rese West, was shot and killed in 2019 by a police officer in Racine County, not far from Kenosha. "He's not here to tell nothing. There's only two stories — either the officer or the person that's gone."

A Kenosha officer, Rusten Sheskey, fired seven times on Aug. 30 at Blake, who was trying to get into a car. The shooting was captured by a neighbor on a video that quickly drew outrage on social media. It set off sometimes destructive demonstrations in Kenosha and quickly became a topic in the presidential race, drawing visits from President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Cortez Rice, a nephew of George Floyd, the man who was killed by police in Minneapolis in May, said Blake's own words about what had happened to him would hold a unique value. "Jacob's got the chance — he's going to get to speak," Rice said.

Gregory Bennett Jr. organized a community event Sunday in Kenosha at which state lawmakers heard residents' demands for change. A seat was left empty for Blake — a reminder, organizers said, that he might yet be a voice for needed reform. Without such survivors, Bennett said, the stories are often muted.

"It would have been swept under the rug," Bennett said. "There's people whose family members have been shot and killed here in this city, and guess what? You never see a news camera or nothing."

What role Blake will choose to play in demonstrations remains to be seen. He still faces significant medical challenges, and one of his lawyers has said that his walking again would be a "miracle." Blake also is contending with legal charges.

By videoconference from his hospital bed, Blake pleaded not guilty Friday to three domestic charges against him, including a sexual assault count. The charges were filed in July. On the day Blake was shot, the woman who reported the assault called 911, saying that Blake was at her home. Kenosha police said they were trying to arrest Blake when the shooting occurred.

The trial in that case has been set for November.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing Blake, said his client is still coming to terms with the public attention to what had happened to him and what that might mean in the months ahead.

"He hasn't been able to fully grasp what a symbol he has become," Crump said.