JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tyreese Davis had 19 points to lead five Jacksonville players in double figures as the Dolphins easily beat NAIA-member College of Coastal Georgia 99-57 on Wednesday night
Diante Wood added 16 points for the Dolphins. Dontarius James chipped in 14, Trey Sides scored 13 and Zameron Boozer had 10. James also had three blocks.
Kenny Brown had 19 points for the Mariners. Lee Green added 10 points. Cole Perry had 5 points, three rebounds and two assists.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Cole leads St. John's past St. Peter's on late 3-pointer
Vince Cole hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining off a Posh Alexander steal and St. John's edged St. Peter's 76-75 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Omouryi has big debut, No. 24 Rutgers beats Sacred Heart
No. 24 Rutgers opened up its most anticipated season in decades without its sixth man.
Gophers
Daniels scores 29, leads NC State over Charleston Southern
Devon Daniels scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds as North Carolina State rolled to a 95-61 victory over Charleston Southern in a season opener on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Purdue Fort Wayne defeats SE Louisiana 67-63 in OT
Jalon Pipkins registered 18 points as Purdue Fort Wayne narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to 89-59 win over Tennessee Tech
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Indiana scored 20 consecutive first-half points to pull away for good in the Hoosiers' 89-59 win over Tennessee Tech on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.