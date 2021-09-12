TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired and Jacksonville State upset Florida State 20-17 on Saturday night.

Cooper completed 17 of 38 passes for 242 yards. The JSU senior surpassed Eli Jenkins (7,652 yards from 2013-16) as JSU's all-time passing leader. He now has 7,819 passing yards for his career.

The Seminoles (0-2) were sluggish from the start and couldn't make a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter hold up. Florida State lost for the first time in 27 matchups against FCS teams.

McKenzie Milton made his first start at Florida State, completing 18 of 31 passes for 133 yards, a touchdown and an interception. But the Seminoles often leaned on the running game, with Jashaun Corbin surpassing the 100-yard mark for a second straight week.

JSU has now beaten FBS teams in back-to-back years. The Gamecocks defeated Florida International 19-10 in 2020.

The game was often marred by inconsistency in the passing game for both teams as well as a combined 24 penalties.

TAKEAWAYS

Jacksonville State rallied to score two touchdowns on its final two drives, pulling off the biggest victory in school history.

Florida State had built some momentum with a season-opening loss to Notre Dame on Sunday but now are reeling going into ACC play.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State plays at North Alabama on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Wake Forest on Saturday.