Sports

Jackson State takes on Minnesota on 6-game slide

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 11, 2024 at 8:43AM

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-0 in home games. Minnesota leads the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 49.8 points while holding opponents to 33.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-5 on the road. Jackson State gives up 74.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 22.0 points per game.

Minnesota makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Jackson State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory Heyer is averaging 6.8 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Taleah Dilworth is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Tulane QB Mensah transfers to Duke; Mississippi State's Van Buren and Cal's Mendoza enter portal

Former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah has already found a new program in Duke, while Mississippi State's Michael Van Buren Jr. and Cal's Fernando Mendoza are exploring changes of their own in the transfer portal.

Sports

Bowl games miss out on 4 CFP teams, the latest twist and turn for college football's postseason

Business

David Bonderman, co-founder of private equity firm TPG and co-owner of Seattle Kraken, dies at 82