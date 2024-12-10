Sports

Jackson State plays Minnesota on 6-game road skid

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

By The Associated Press

December 10, 2024 at 8:43AM

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State travels to Minnesota looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Golden Gophers are 6-0 in home games. Minnesota averages 8.4 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 1-5 in road games. Jackson State ranks ninth in the SWAC scoring 21.0 points per game in the paint led by Shalance Montoya averaging 8.0.

Minnesota averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.4 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 10.7 points.

Taleah Dilworth is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

