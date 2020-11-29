COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Quenton Jackson scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Andre Gordon added 15 points and Texas A&M opened its season with an 82-53 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

Jackson scored 13 of Texas A&M's opening 16 points and finished the half with 17 as the Aggies led 41-24. The Aggies had a 12-0 run in the half and closed on a 9-0 spurt with 3-pointers by freshman Hayden Hefner and Andre Gordon.

Jackson, a sophomore, topped his previous best of 20 points last season by going 11 of 13 from the field against New Orleans. He was 4 of 6 from distance and added three steals in 28 minutes.

Freshman Hassan Diarra added 14 points with four assists and six steals for Texas A&M, which has won 20 straight openers. Savion Flagg, who is the team's leading returning scorer at 10.4 points per game, had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

LaDarius Marshall scored 14 points for New Orleans (0-2). Troy Green added 11 points and Damion Rosser had 10.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams started his collegiate head coaching career at New Orleans in the 2006-07 season. The Aggies stay at home to face Tarleton State on Wednesday.