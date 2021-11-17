SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Jackson registered 19 points, including a go-ahead layup with 1.5 seconds left, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Denver 69-67 on Wednesday.

Isaac Mushila had 14 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M-CC (3-1).

KJ Hunt had 16 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (2-3). Tevin Smith added 15 points and Coban Porter had 12 points.

