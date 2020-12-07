DES MOINES, Iowa — Jonah Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Drake to a 97-53 win over St. Ambrose on Sunday.

Okay Djamgouz had 12 points for Drake (4-0). Bryceson Burns added 11 points and Joseph Yesufu had 10.

John Kerr had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Bees.