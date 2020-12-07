DES MOINES, Iowa — Jonah Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Drake to a 97-53 win over St. Ambrose on Sunday.
Okay Djamgouz had 12 points for Drake (4-0). Bryceson Burns added 11 points and Joseph Yesufu had 10.
John Kerr had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Bees.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings somehow, someway in NFC playoff position after holding off Jacksonville in OT
Dan Bailey hit the game-winning field goal from 23 yards out in overtime, and after Arizona lost later Sunday the Vikings are in the NFC's seventh playoff spot. Getting to that point wasn't pretty.
Gophers
A handful of teams could be new women's basketball No. 1
It didn't take long for there to be a new No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
Gophers
Brown, Collins lead D-III Greensboro past Longwood 67-64
Matthew Brown scored the last three points, hitting a go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds remaining and Greyson Collins added 24 points as Division III Greensboro upset Longwood 67-64 on Sunday.
Gophers
Sam Houston St. routs Howard Payne 117-54
Zach Nutall and Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points apiece as Sam Houston State rolled past Howard Payne 117-54 on Sunday.
Vikings
Newton, special teams lead Patriots to 45-0 rout of Chargers
Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and the New England Patriots scored two TDs on special teams in a 45-0 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.