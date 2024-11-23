High Schools

Behind Grant Freking’s 3 TDs, Jackson County Central beats Staples-Motley 42-26 for Class 2A state championship

Freking, a receiver filling in at quarterback, led the offense by throwing for three touchdowns, two to receiver Ben Dahlin in the first half.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2024 at 1:24AM
Jackson County Central holds up the trophy and celebrates after defeating Staples-Motley 42-26 in the MSHSL 2A Football State Championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Candy bars tucked into the waistband of senior Clay Malchow’s football pants left the question of whether his teammates on the Jackson County Central football team ever received sweet treats after a loss this season. This season, though, losing was something the Huskies never had to worry about.

The Huskies completed a perfect season with a Class 2A Prep Bowl championship victory Friday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. With a 42-26 victory against previously unbeaten Staples-Motley (12-1), Jackson County Central (13-0) did something as special as it was unprecedented.

“We’re elated,” Huskies coach Tom Schuller said. “This is the first undefeated team in JCC history, and we have a storied history.”

Adversity existed, despite a season with no scoreboard losses.

Roman Voss, the 6-foot-4 quarterback considered Minnesota’s No. 1 recruit for the Class of 2026 — and who has eight Division I offers, including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa — suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Huskies’ state quarterfinal victory over Norwood Young America.

Senior Grant Freking filled in admirably for Voss against Staples-Motley. He led the offense by passing 8-for-12 for 212 yards and three touchdowns, two of those scores to receiver Ben Dahlin in the first half.

“Freking stepping in at quarterback ... [and] our offense isn’t the easiest thing to digest,” Schuller said. “So for him to go out and do what he did, that was special to me.”

Malchow, a senior at Jackson County Central, played his role at running back, kick/punt returner and defensive back with equal aplomb, and contributed 127 total yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Friday’s victory against Staples-Motley.

Powered by Freking and Malchow, Jackson County Central earned its first Prep Bowl title since 2001, when the program won the 3A championship.

Staples-Motley lost its quarterback Alex Schultz in the second quarter Friday. And the effects showed as the Cardinals stalled and were forced to punt — something they didn’t have to do often during the season.

“We have a next-man-up mentality,” Staples-Motley coach Drew Potter said. “We were comfortable with who we had in there to do the job, but [JCC] is a heck of a football team; a state champion football team.”

Luke Bjerga scored two touchdowns for Staples-Motley (12-1), his first an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter that gave the Cardinals a 6-0 lead, and then a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to cut Jackson County Central’s lead to 28-14.

Staples-Motley was making its first state championship appearance since 1988, the first year the two small towns paired together in athletics.

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

