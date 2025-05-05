'Jackpot!' How French police freed a cryptocurrency hostage whose finger was severed for ransom

PARIS — Fearful that the kidnappers might sever another finger from their hostage or worse, the French police commander ordered his officers — with a radioed ''Go'' command — to raid the house where he suspected that the father of a wealthy cryptocurrency entrepreneur was being held.
Fabrice Gardon, director of Paris' judicial police, then waited anxiously in his unit's headquarters in the north of the French capital for the code word they use to signal that a hostage has been freed.
Finally, it came: ''Jackpot!''
With seven suspects in custody, the police commander detailed in radio interviews Monday 58 hours of drama, mutilation and finally relief that marked the latest kidnapping in France of people working in the cryptocurrency business.
The victim was the father of a man who made his fortune in cryptocurrencies, the prosecutor's office said.
Attackers wearing balaclavas bundled him into a van as he was coming out of his Paris house to walk his dog last Thursday morning, Gardon said. He said bystanders alerted police.
Speaking to RTL radio, he confirmed French media reports that the kidnappers severed one of the hostage's fingers. He said they sent a video to his son of the mutilation and other video of his father tied up, and demanded millions of euros (dollars) in ransom.
On Saturday night, police tracked the gang to a house in the Essonne region south of Paris, where investigators believed the man was being held.