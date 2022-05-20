LAS VEGAS — Jackie Young scored a season-high 25 points, A'ja Wilson added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-87 on Thursday night.

Chelsea Gray scored 17 points and added seven assists for Las Vegas (5-1), while Dearica Hamby finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the young season and Kelsey Plum had 14 points.

Las Vegas never trailed, going on an 11-2 opening run with two 3s from Young and a 3 and a layup by Wilson. Plum hit a pull-up jumper to give the Aces a 13-point lead — their biggest of the game — on the opening possession of the second half.

Chelsea Gray made two free throws to make it 70-59 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.

Minnesota responded with a 10-0 spurt to pull within a point when Moriah Jefferson hit a 3 with 9:05 left to play. But the Aces' Theresa Plaisance quickly answered with a 3-pointer and Young stole a pass. She was fouled as she drained a pull-up jumper and made the and-1 free throw to make it 76-69.

Aerial Powers led the Lynx (1-5) with a season-high 25 points. Sylvia Fowles added 20 points and 11 rebounds, Jessica Shepard had 14 points and a career-best 14 rebounds and Jefferson finished with 14 points and seven assists.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports