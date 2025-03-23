I would like to take this time to express my gratitude toward the Department of Defense for reminding us of the impact of one of our greatest Americans.
Because of the DoD’s reckless slicing and dicing of everything it deemed to fall into their diversity, equity and inclusion danger zone, webpages lauding the contributions of many who proudly fought for this country were erased.
One of those histories was of Jackie Robinson. A man who lettered in four sports at UCLA, served his country during World War II, then broke baseball’s color barrier while fighting discrimination and segregation the entire way.
Because of the DoD’s gaffe, Robinson’s legacy is back in the conversation. And just in time for the approaching baseball season. And in time for Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, when his career will be remembered across Major League Baseball.
Jackie should be celebrated with more gusto than ever this year.
The DoD has described the deletion of Robinson’s page from its website as a “mistake.” But the “mistake” went even further. Because in addition to Robinson’s page, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Marines at Iwo Jima and the Navajo Code Talkers from World War II also had their contributions erased as well.
Mistakes? Someone set the program to “autoerase” and then walked away from the computer, huh?
If reports are correct that employees were given one week to flag everything that could reflect diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — in their eyes, not mine — then doing so without oversight is haphazard management. That’s making things worse, not better. I’m more afraid of artificial intelligence than ever after this episode.