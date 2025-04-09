Review: Different songs, same exhilarating results from Jack White on Night 2 in St. Paul

Returning for his second of two instantly sold-out shows at the fittingly rugged but refined-sounding St. Paul theater on Tuesday, the Detroit rock invigorator opened with the same two songs as the night before, “Old Scratch Blues” and “That’s How I’m Feeling,” each off his latest record, “No Name.” He and his three band members played them with the same ultra-manic, in-your-face, put-in-your-earplugs delivery as the night before. The 2,500 fans lit up with the same floor-pogoing, headbanging response as on Monday, too.