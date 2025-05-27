Jack Nicklaus was surprised by Rory McIlroy's decision to skip the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio — Jack Nicklaus said Tuesday he was surprised Rory McIlroy decided to skip the Memorial for the first time since 2017 and that he hasn't spoken to him since McIlroy won the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.
Nicklaus was short with his answers on McIlroy, not wanting to make his absence a bigger deal at the tournament that is celebrating its 50th year.
''I really don't know why Rory didn't talk to me,'' Nicklaus said. "I can't answer that question. There's nothing I can answer. I know he has to make a schedule that works for him and what he has to do. And I understand, because I had to do the same thing.
''We just weren't included this year.''
McIlroy is playing the RBC Canadian Open next week ahead of the U.S. Open. He had played the Memorial and Canadian Open back to back every year since 2021.
Adding to the surprise was their relationship. McIlroy is a member at Nicklaus' home course The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida, and he sought out Nicklaus ahead of the Masters to ask questions on how to play Augusta National.
Nicklaus has not spoken to him since then, but he did write up a letter of congratulations, as he does for all major champions.
When a PGA Tour icon is the tournament host, players with a history of playing the event often will call ahead of time if they decide to skip it. Rickie Fowler once drove to Orlando, Florida, to have lunch with Arnold Palmer and explain why he couldn't play Bay Hill.