Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman sees sales fall as Trump trade conflicts weigh on spirits producers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brown-Forman Corp. reported weaker sales Thursday as the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey confronts challenging market conditions amid global trade conflicts and pinched consumer spending.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based spirits giant said its full-year net sales of nearly $4 billion were down 5% from a year ago, and fell 7% in in the fourth quarter. Net income was down 15% for the full fiscal year and plunged 45% in the fourth quarter ending April 30, the company said.
The quarterly drop came as Brown-Forman and other U.S. spirits producers who rely heavily on foreign sales felt the reverberations from President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plans and consumer anxiety about the economy.
Brown-Forman also offered a sobering assessment for the coming year.
Having steered the company through an ''extremely challenging and uncertain operating environment'' in the past year, Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting predicted another challenging year ahead.
''Fiscal 2025 was a year unlike any other that I've seen in the past three decades,'' he said during a conference call with industry market analysts.
Whiting pointed to industry figures showing that many consumers are purchasing smaller sizes of spirits. He called it unusual and said it reflects a consumer ''who's pinched and just goes to the store with a $10 bill instead of $20 and then they get the smaller size.''
''The consumer and their wallet just doesn't have as much money in it," he said. "They're spending money on things like vacations and lodging, and other things like that. But then when it trickles down and they go to the grocery store, I think in some cases, spirits have fallen out of the basket a little bit.''