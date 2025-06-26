Jacen Russell-Rowe scores 2 goals to help Crew beat Atlanta 3-1

On the counter-attack, Russell-Rowe ran onto a long ball played ahead by Dániel Gazdag in the attacking third, nearly had it poked away in the penalty area and then darted toward the goal line and slipped a shot inside the near post in the 32nd minute. After an Atlanta giveaway, Diego Rossi ran onto a loose ball at the top of the box and then fed Russell-Rowe on the left side of the area for a first-touch goal that went between goalkeeper Brad Guzan's legs into the net to make it 3-0 in the 42nd.