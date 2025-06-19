Jac Caglianone goes deep twice for 1st homers in majors as Royals beat Rangers 4-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Top prospect Jac Caglianone went deep twice for his first two homers in the majors, and the Kansas City Royals finished their first three-game sweep at Texas since 2003 with a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday.
Vinnie Pasquantino added a two-run shot, and Michael Wacha held the Rangers hitless until Wyatt Langford's one-out single in the sixth. The right-hander allowed two hits and a run with five strikeouts in six innings.
Wacha (4-6) was the third Kansas City starter to win for the first time in June as part of the sweep, with the Royals coming off a 0-6 homestand that matched their longest losing streak of the season. Kansas City already had clinched its first series win in Arlington in 11 years.
Carlos Estévez pitched a perfect ninth for his AL-leading 21st save and second of the series.
Pasquantino's team-leading 11th homer opened the scoring in the first off right-hander Shawn Armstrong, the starter in a bullpen game for Texas. A run of 11 consecutive scoreless appearances ended for Armstrong (2-2).
Caglianone greeted Jacob Latz with his first big league homer leading off the second. The 22-year-old won a lefty-lefty matchup with a 387-foot drive into the Texas bullpen in right-center field.
The 6-foot-5 Caglianone mastered the lefty-lefty thing again to start the ninth, sending Robert Garcia's first pitch 439 feet over the Texas bullpen.
Latz went a career-high 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and a run.