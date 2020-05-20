Izzy’s Ice Cream headquarters and commercial kitchen in the Mill District of Minneapolis has been listed for sale for $2.5 million a few weeks after the frozen dessert company decided to permanently close its original St. Paul shop.

The 5,137-square-foot building sits across the street from Gold Medal Park on 2nd Street near the Mississippi River. The building has an ice cream shop along with a production kitchen.

The modern building, which was completed in 2013, was designed by Minnesota architect David Salmela. According to a past company newsletter before its opening, Izzy owners decided to build the space as its production needs outgrew its original St. Paul location.

In late April co-founders Jeff Sommers and Lara Sommers announced they would shut down their St. Paul ice cream shop at 2034 Marshall Av.

“Like many of our colleagues in the food service business, we’re down to 10% of revenue right now,” Jeff Sommers said in an interview at the time. “The lease was coming up, and we just made the decision that this was a time where we needed to pull ourselves together into a tighter operation and see if we can get through this and come out on the other side a better company.”

Both the Minneapolis and the St. Paul shops have been closed since mid March though the Minneapolis location reopened in May for pickup and delivery service.

The building is being listed by Eric Batiza and Ted Gonsior of Colliers International.

Jeff Sommers didn’t immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

