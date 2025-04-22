Business

Ivory Coast court removes former Credit Suisse CEO from the presidential ballot

An Ivory Coast court ruled Tuesday that Tidjane Thiam, a former CEO of Credit Suisse, is ineligible to run for president because of his dual Ivorian-French nationality, according to a lawyer representing him.

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 7:39PM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — An Ivory Coast court ruled Tuesday that Tidjane Thiam, a former CEO of Credit Suisse, is ineligible to run for president because of his dual Ivorian-French nationality, according to a lawyer representing him.

Thiam won his party's primary on Friday in an uncontested vote and was widely seen as the preeminent challenger to President Alassane Ouattara.

The latest court case follows the rejection on April 16 of 10 similar appeals by the Independent Electoral Commission, also known by its French acronym CEI. Although deemed admissible, these cases were declared ''ill-founded'' by the electoral institution.

Speaking to The Associated Press following the decision, Me Ange Rodrigue Dadjé, one of Thiam's lawyers, said that ''the president of the tribunal delivered her decision.

''She considered that ... Thiam had lost his Ivorian nationality when he acquired French nationality (in 1987), and therefore granted the petitioners' requests and ordered ... Thiam's removal from the electoral roll,'' Dadjé said.

Thiam's lawyers didn't offer any challenge to the ruling.

Ivory Coast is set to hold the vote in October. Ouattara won in 2020 after a disputed election left dozens dead and opposition candidates boycotted the election.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Tesla Q1 profit falls sharply as it fights backlash tied to Musk's role in Trump administration

Tesla's first-quarter profits plunged by more than two thirds amid a boycott of Elon Musk's electric car company that has hurt sales and sent its stock plunging. The Austin, Texas, company said Tuesday that quarterly profits fell by 70% to to $409 million, or 12 cents a share. That's far below analyst estimates. Tesla's revenue fell 9% to $19.3 billion in the January through March period, below Wall Street's forecast. The disappointing results come as the company is fighting a backlash due to Musk's leadership of a federal government jobs-cutting group that has divided the country and sparked angry protests.

Business

The top producer at '60 Minutes' has quit. He says he can no longer run the show as he always has

card image

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/22/2025