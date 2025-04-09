Ivica Zubac leads surging Clippers past Spurs 122-117 and into fourth place in the crowded West

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ivica Zubac had 24 points and 20 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers surged into fourth place in the Western Conference with a 122-117 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
James Harden had 21 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who have won five straight.
Los Angeles, at 47-32, also currently holds the tiebreaker over Denver, Memphis and Golden State, who all have the same record with three games left in the regular season. All four are right behind the third-place Lakers, who are 48-31.
Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest his perpetually balky right knee, but he's likely to return for the Clippers' visit from second-place Houston on Wednesday. Leonard, named the Western Conference player of the week Monday, played in back-to-back games last weekend for the first time in his 13th NBA season, which only began in January due to knee discomfort.
Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Stephon Castle had 19 for the Spurs, who have lost eight of nine.
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points in his 500th career game.
Takeaways
Spurs: Victor Wembanyama's absence was obvious in Zubac's dominance and the Clips' 50-34 rebounding advantage.