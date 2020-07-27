DULUTH - Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt visited a manufacturer here Monday morning, the first of two Minnesota stops less than 100 days before the presidential election.

The pair met U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber to tour a factory and store owned by Duluth Pack, known for its canvas and leather bags. Executives for the company, which currently employs about 80 people, signed the president’s Pledge to American Workers, a commitment to worker education and training programs.

“Now, in this pandemic, this investment [in our workers] is more important than ever,” Trump said. She lauded Duluth Pack for teaching its workers the craft of sewing and leatherworking.

President Donald Trump has vowed to win Minnesota in 2020 after narrowly losing the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016. In northeastern Minnesota, he hopes to mimic the example of Stauber, who flipped the longtime Democratic Eighth District for the GOP with a comfortable win in the 2018 midterms.

“As so many people are experiencing tremendous vulnerability and fear, are thinking about the path forward ... I have no doubt. The president built the strongest economy in this country’s history and he will do it once again,” Ivanka Trump said.

The tug-of-war between mining and environmentalism has been a fiery political issue in the region during recent years, prompting a small group of protesters to gather outside Duluth Pack’s Canal Park store Monday. A woman held a sign that read, “Start packing, Ivanka.”

From left, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt spoke to the press in Duluth Pack in Canal Park in Duluth on Monday. The trio were there to witness Duluth Pack sign the Pledge to America’s workers.

The Trump administration has reissued mineral leases to Twin Metals, a company looking to open a copper-nickel mine just outside the Boundary Waters. Opponents to the move, which has been tied up in court for months, say mining could harm the wilderness area.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, rent an expensive Washington, D.C., home that was bought by a U.S. real estate company owned by Andrónico Luksic, chairman of the Chilean company that owns Twin Metals. They have claimed the timing was a coincidence and that the transaction was done at arm’s length.

In response to a question about mining, Bernhardt said: “We will not sacrifice clean air or clean water for economic development.”

Ahead of the visit, some locals pledged on social media to boycott Duluth Pack, a 138-year-old company that started making canoe packs for early explorers of the Boundary Waters.

“It almost just feels like a big contradiction having this company support someone who’s not supporting something like the Boundary Waters,” said Jake Aldridge, a 23-year-old protester outside the store.

But CEO Tom Sega said others spoke with their wallets. The company had its biggest online sales day of the year Sunday after Trump’s visit was announced.

“This is not a political statement,” said Sega, who added that Duluth Pack has hosted numerous politicians from both sides of the aisle. “It doesn’t matter what administration it is, we would welcome people who are supporting us — our company, and specifically and most importantly, our employees. This is a statement about our employees and how awesome they are.”

Ivanka Trump and Bernhardt will also visit Bloomington on Monday afternoon to speak at the grand opening of the first Missing and Murdered Native American Cold Case Office.