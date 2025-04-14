Ivan Demidov set for NHL debut with Montreal Canadiens

MONTREAL — Ivan Demidov is set to make his anticipated — and sooner-than-expected — NHL debut on Monday night.
The 19-year-old Russian forward is expected to take the Bell Centre ice when the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
''He has a unique blend of skill, hockey sense, deception,'' general manager Kent Hughes said, highlighting Demidov's ability to move laterally on the ice. ''Let's see how it is. He's going to adjust to a different game of hockey here.''
Demidov was the No. 5 pick in last year's NHL draft. He led his Russian club, SKA Saint Petersburg, in scoring with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games this season, setting a Kontinental Hockey League record for under-20 players despite having inconsistent ice time.
Canadiens fans watched from afar while Demidov continued his impressive play in Russia. They've been buzzing with even more excitement since his arrival.
A large group of fans waited to greet him when he touched down on Canadian soil Thursday night at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson said the fervor surrounding Demidov's arrival has been crazy.
''It obviously shows how excited our fans are,'' the 31-year-old Matheson said. ''Social media kind of causes it to be way (bigger) than it could have ever been when I was growing up.''