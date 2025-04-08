It's the last week of the NBA regular season. It's time to talk awards, and the MVP race

Denver's Nikola Jokic might end the season averaging a 30-point triple-double. His numbers, going into the final week: 30 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. That is a combination of stats never previously seen in NBA history.
And he probably isn't going to be MVP.
It is time for the annual debate and addressing the annual problem: What makes an MVP? There is no official definition. If having the best stats makes one the best player, then it should be Jokic. If it's the best player on the best team, then it should be — and probably will be — Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
It'll be one of those two, meaning it's certain that the MVP will be an international player for a seventh consecutive season. Gilgeous-Alexander could be the second Canadian to win after two-time recipient Steve Nash; Jokic, of Serbia, has won three of the last four MVPs, with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) winning twice and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (a native of Cameroon) winning once in this seven-year span.
The numbers for Gilgeous-Alexander: 32.6 points, 5 rebounds, 6.4 assists per game on 52% shooting. The only player to do all that in a season: Michael Jordan, who did it twice, first in 1988-89 then again in 1989-90.
''We always say the leader is the person doing the right thing, and that makes leadership accessible to everybody and entitled to no one,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. ''And he walks the walk. He's a great worker. He's built self-confidence that is now contagious … he's fully himself. He walks the walk day after day. It's a beautiful thing.''
Jokic, assuming his assist numbers don't plummet this week, will be the third player to finish a season averaging a triple-double. Russell Westbrook did it four times and Oscar Robertson did it once. And Jokic's numbers are so good that even Minnesota's Nickeil Alexander-Walker — who happens to be Gilgeous-Alexander's cousin — even had to acknowledge that the race is a legitimate one.
''He's making a good run for MVP,'' Alexander-Walker told reporters after Minnesota survived Jokic's 61-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist night for a 140-139 win over the Nuggets last week. ''You guys know who I got, but he's making it tough, for sure. Star player, always making the right play. Gotta respect it. Gotta tip my hat to him.''