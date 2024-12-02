It's the final holiday stretch at the Biden White House. The theme is 'A Season of Peace and Light'

The official White House tree, a towering Fraser fir from North Carolina that was anchored to the ceiling of the Blue Room after a chandelier was removed, sits at the center of a colorful carousel with reindeer, swans and other animals bobbing up and down on poles. The tree is awash in twinkling multicolored lights and three-dimensional holiday sweets like peppermints and ribbon candies. It also sports the names of every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.