It's the end of the world and the Cannes Film Festival does not feel fine

CANNES, France — ''Is this what the end of the world feels like?''
So asks a character in one of the most-talked about films of the 78th Cannes Film Festival: Oliver Laxe's ''Sirât'' a Moroccan desert road trip through, we come to learn, a World War III purgatory.
It's well into ''Sirât,'' a kind of combination of ''Mad Max'' and ''Wages of Fear,'' that that reality begins to sink in. Our main characters — Luis (Sergi López) and his son Estaban (Brúno Nuñez) — have come to a desert rave in search of Luis' missing daughter. When the authorities break it up, they join up with a bohemian troupe of ravers who offroad toward a new, faraway destination.
Thumping, propulsive beats abound in ''Sirât,'' not unlike they do at Cannes' nightly parties. In this movie that jarringly confronts the notion of escape from harsh reality, there are wild tragedies and violent plot turns. Its characters steer into a nightmare that looks an awful lot like today's front pages.
''We wanted to be deeply connected to this day and age,'' Laxe said in Cannes.
As much as Cannes basks in the Côte d'Azu sunshine, storm clouds have been all over its movie screens at the festival, which on Monday passed the halfway point. Portents of geopolitical doom are everywhere in a lineup that's felt unusually in sync with the moment. Tom Cruise, in ''Mission: Impossible – Final Awakening,'' has battled AI apocalypse. Raoul Peck, in ''Orwell: 2 + 2 = 5,'' has summoned the author's totalitarianism warnings for today. Even the new Wes Anderson (''The Phoenician Scheme'') is about an oligarch.
If the French Riviera has often served as a spectacular retreat from the real world, this year's Cannes abounds with movies urgently reckoning with it. It's probably appropriate, then, that many of those films have been particularly divisive.
''''Sirât'' is laudable for its it's-time-to-break-stuff attitude to its characters, even if that makes for a sometimes punishing experience for the audience. This is a love or hate it movie, sometimes at the same time.