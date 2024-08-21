It's not your imagination: There are players in their mid-20s all over college football, here's why

Campbell, 24, played for Miami from 2018-22. He played four games in 2018 before redshirting and missed the 2021 season due to injury. He was Miami's starting left tackle in 2022 and had the same role with Tennessee last year. He's moving to right tackle this season. The 26-year-old Pili redshirted at BYU in 2016 before spending the next two seasons on a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a team captain at BYU in 2021-22, though a torn anterior cruciate ligament limited him to three games in 2021. He played just one game at Tennessee last year before a season-ending triceps injury.