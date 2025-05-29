It's not a reprint. Why Sacred Harp singers are revamping an iconic pre-Civil War hymnal

BREMAN, Ga. — Singers at Holly Springs Primitive Baptist Church in West Georgia treat their red hymnals like extensions of themselves, never straying far from their copies of ''The Sacred Harp'' and its music notes shaped like triangles, ovals, squares and diamonds.
In four-part harmony, they sing together for hours, carrying on a more than 180-year-old American folk tradition that is as much about the community as it is the music.
It's no accident ''The Sacred Harp'' is still in use today, and a new edition — the first in 34 years — is on its way.
Since the Christian songbook's pre-Civil War publication, groups of Sacred Harp singers have periodically worked together to revise it, preserving its history and breathing new life into it. It's a renewal, not a reprint, said David Ivey, a lifelong singer and chair of the Sacred Harp Publishing Company's revision and music committee.
''That's credited for keeping our book vibrant and alive,'' said Ivey.
First published in 1844 by West Georgia editors and compilers Benjamin F. White and Elisha J. King, revisions of the shape-note hymnal make space for songs by living composers, said Jesse P. Karlsberg, a committee member and expert on the tradition.
''This is a book that was published before my great-grandparents were born and I think people will be singing from it long after I'm dead,'' said Karlsberg, who met his wife through the a cappella group practice, which is central to his academic career. It's also his spiritual community.
''It's changed my life to become a Sacred Harp singer.''