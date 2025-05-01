It's nail-biting time on Broadway as Tony Award nominations roll around

NEW YORK — After a Broadway season that delivered 14 new musicals and the same number of new plays, there's lots of uncertainty when it comes to the Tony Award nominations. But one thing that's practically a lock is Audra McDonald hearing her name called.
The record holder for the most Tonys by a performer — with six — is almost guaranteed another nod for her turn as Rose in a hailed revival of ''Gypsy,'' a role that led to previous Tonys for the likes of Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly and Patti LuPone.
Many of the other categories are a lot harder to predict ahead of nominations being revealed Thursday by Tony winners Wendell Pierce and Sarah Paulson.
''Stranger Things: The First Shadow'' co-director Justin Martin says he's been excited by the mixed offerings this season — silliness and seriousness and everything in between.
''We can hold all that, but it does feel like there is a lot of desire for escapism at the moment. And I wonder whether that is to do with the political situation,'' he says.
Predicting the top musicals and plays
Best new musical will likely contain the android rom-com ''Maybe Happy Ending,'' the comedy about frenemies ''Death Becomes Her'' and the corpse-centered ''Dead Outlaw.'' That leaves two slots open, perhaps taken by the immigrant tale ''Buena Vista Social Club,'' the British farce ''Operation Mincemeat,'' the revue ''Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends'' or the bio of a cartoon ''Boop!''
The best new play category will likely see the loony bio of Abraham Lincoln's wife ''Oh, Mary!,'' the drawing-room drama ''Purpose'' and the feminist ''John Proctor Is the Villain.'' That leaves two slots for worthy candidates like the Pulitzer Prize-winning ''English,'' the George Clooney-led ''Good Night, and Good Luck'' — the first play to gross over $3 million in a week — and ''Stranger Things: The First Shadow,'' an effects-driven prequel to the hit Netflix show.