It's Met Gala time! Get yourself suitable with this guide on what to expect

NEW YORK — As springtime sunshine finally hits New York City, the Met Gala beckons — one of the most anticipated and visible parties in the world.
This year, the theme — ''Tailored For You" — is focused on classic tailoring. As always, the dress code is inspired by the spring exhibit at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. ''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'' is the first Met show to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme. The show looks at the evolution of Black style over the centuries through the lens of dandyism.
Here are some key things to know as fashion's biggest night approaches:
When is the Met Gala?
The gala happens the first Monday in May — this year, May 5.
What exactly is the Met Gala?
Not everyone knows that the gala is actually a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met. Last year the evening brought in a whopping sum of more than $26 million to the museum's coffers.
Was it always this big?