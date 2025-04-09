It's Met Gala time! Get yourself suitable with this guide on what to expect

This year, the theme — ''Tailored For You" — is focused on classic tailoring. As always, the dress code is inspired by the spring exhibit at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. ''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'' is the first Met show to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme. The show looks at the evolution of Black style over the centuries through the lens of dandyism.