'It's just how I am': Hatton chunters and curses his way into contention at the British Open

What he hopes will change is the result compared to last month's U.S. Open. In a five-way tie for the lead at Oakmont and in with a shout of his first major title, Hatton hit what he thought was a good drive to the right — only for the ball to settle in knotty rough on a downslope above a greenside bunker. He made bogey and wound up tying for fourth, four back of winner J.J. Spaun.