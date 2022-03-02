Break out the tartar sauce. It's officially Lent, which means that Friday night fish fries are staples at many metro-area restaurants. Here's a start — with updates! — on where to get your deep-fried fill.

328 Grill

The kitchen inside the American Legion 98 in St. Paul Park is holding Friday night fish fries through Lent. Thick hunks of cod are deep-fried and served buffet-style in an all-you-can-eat feast ($17) from 4 to 7 p.m. Orders are also available to go with three fillets and sides. Proceeds benefit the American Legion.

328 Broadway Av., St. Paul Park, 651-459-8016, 328grill.com.

The Anchor Fish & Chips

During Lent, this cult favorite is taking online orders for pick-up only on Friday nights — no dining in. Beer-battered wild Alaskan cod and hand-cut chips.

302 NE. 13th Av., Mpls., theanchorfishandchips.com.

Betty & Earl's

Not a traditional fish fry, but Betty & Earl's new location inside Lush Lounge and Theater isn't traditional, either. On Fridays, get the Filet Oh! Fish sandwich — fried walleye, American cheese and housemade tartar sauce served with your choice of jo-jo potatoes, mixed greens or coleslaw ($14.99).

990 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-567-9680, bettyandearls.com.

Bull's Horn Food and Drink

Fish fry baskets are back every Friday through Lent — three pieces of fried walleye with a side of fries ($14.50) or swap sides for no additional cost. Dine-in only.

4563 34th Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-1378, bullshornfoodanddrink.com.

Burger Dive

On Fridays during Lent it's more of a Fish Fry Dive than Burger Dive with a traditional cod fish fry with coleslaw and fries ($16).

731 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-294-3240; Potluck food hall, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-340-2389, burgerdivemn.com.

The Clover

Go for the tried-and-true beer-battered fried fish served with giardiniera, herb aioli and lemon ($13), or raise the stakes with a crawfish boil with potatoes and corn ($18).

14845 Robert Trail S., Rosemount, 651-448-2220, theclovermn.com.

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

There's both lunch and dinner options at this farm-to-table restaurant. Every day during Lent, the shore lunch features a fried walleye sandwich ($16), and there's lake trout on the supper menu — a pan-seared fillet with wild rice pilaf and vegetables ($24). There's also a Friday fish special, details on social media.

750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-200-9434, farmerskitchenandbar.com.

Gabe's Bar and Kitchen

There are several options, depending on your timing and hunger level. For dinner, from 3 to 10 p.m., it's all-you-can eat cod (fried using batter made with Lift Bridge's Farm Girl) with fries and slaw ($15.95). Lunch? Get two pieces with fries and slaw ($12.95) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the run? A three-piece meal ($15.95) is available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations available.

991 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, 651-646-3066, gabesmn.com.

Gluek's Bar & Restaurant

The Bavarian beer-hall-like dining room — a downtown Minneapolis treasure — does a fish fry every Friday from noon to 11 p.m. The all-you-can-eat format ($15.95) includes beer-battered (Gluek's lager, of course) and fried cod, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and a caper-and-dill tartar sauce.

16 N. 6th St., Mpls., 612-338-6621, glueks.com

The Lexington

Get your cod fish-fry fix on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. ($18) or stick with one of the Lex classics, like the Whitefish Gorbachev (pecan-crusted whitefish with smoked tomato butter $34).

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com.

Lucky's 13 Pub

There are several Friday night fish options at all five locations of this locally owned group of restaurants. Get hand-breaded, fried Icelandic cod with coleslaw and French fries (two pieces, $15.99; three pieces, $17.99). Or switch it up with a fish sandwich ($13.99).

Locations in Bloomington, Burnsville, Mendota, Plymouth and Roseville; luckys13pub.com.

Mac's Fish Chips Strips

A quick-service source for fried fish, fried potatoes and slaw since 1991. It's all about choice (cod, walleye, halibut, shrimp, clams) in baskets and tacos, at affordable prices (two-piece dinners start at $12.95). Don't leave without some freshly made saltwater taffy.

1330 W. Larpenteur Av., St. Paul, and 610 W. 54th St., Mpls., macsfishchipsstrips.com.

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

The Friday special, available at lunch and dinner, features three pieces of Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in housemade Able Ol' Trusty Light Lager beer batter and fried. It's served with housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce as well as Parmesan-parsley French fries ($17).

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen.

Me & Julio

Get fishy on Fridays at this Tex-Mex spot with two pieces of beer-battered cod, fries and coleslaw ($13.99). Or get those two pieces in sandwich form (with American cheese, lettuce and tartar sauce) with fries for the same price.

350 33rd St. W., Hastings, 651-438-2520, meandjuliomn.com.

Merlin's Rest

Fans of traditional British fish and chips, rejoice. Here pubhouse-battered pollock is served on a bed of chips, salted, malted and wrapped in newspaper and served with a side of pub sauce. Those who don't want to try new things can get it "Yankee style," without the malt vinegar and paper. Available as a single order or family size (from $10.50 for the small to $35 family size) in both dine-in and takeout.

3601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419, merlinsrest.com.

Monte Carlo

Go old school at this historic restaurant — open since 1906 — with classic fish and chips. Beer-battered Atlantic cod and fries ($22.95) are served all day long, and not just on Fridays, either.

219 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-5900, montecarlomn.com.

Northbound Smokehouse and Brewpub

The fish-and-chips here use Alaskan pollock loin fried with its own Pravy Pilsner beer batter and served with hand-cut fries ($15). Served with seasoned hand-cut fries. A recent remodel includes a broader menu, redesigned bar, more craft cocktails and expanded lager and barrel-aging programs.

2716 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-208-1450, northboundbrewpub.com.

The Pillbox Tavern

When the deliciousness can't be confined to just one day. Summit beer-battered walleye with fries, housemade slaw and tartar sauce ($19) is available on Thursdays and Fridays during Lent.

400 N. Wabasha St., St. Paul, 651-756-7566, pillboxtav.com.

Red Cow

Red Cow has more than just burgers — its Lenten offerings include a traditional fish fry with beer-battered pollock and French fries ($13.50).

3624 W. 50th St., Mpls.; 393 Selby Av., St. Paul; 208 1st Av. N. Mpls., 2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., redcowmn.com.

Red Stag Supperclub

Choose from cod or perch for this Friday night special from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Each basket ($12 for cod, $14 for perch) comes with the fish, coleslaw, potato chips and sweet onion tartar sauce. Get doubles for $5 more.

509 1st Av. NE., Mpls., 612-767-7766, redstagsupperclub.com.

Skinner's Pub

Every Friday this beloved neighborhood bar is serving a fish-and-chips basket with fried cod and French fries ($8.95) or a fried or baked walleye dinner that comes with sides and a soup or salad ($13.95). Both are available all day long throughout Lent.

919 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-291-0146, skinnersmn.com.

Smack Shack

Double the fun at two locations. There's fish and chips — beer-battered cod, Cajun fries and slaw — at both locations ($21.95) and specials include blackened mahi mahi at the North Loop location ($32) and swordfish schnitzel ($28.95) in Bloomington.

603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288; 3801 Minnesota Drive, Bloomington, 952-333-7722, smack-shack.com.

Tattersall River Falls

Choose your own adventure on Friday nights. Lightly breaded, Caribbean seasoned perch pan-fried in butter, served on a bed of red Parmesan potatoes ($18) or butter-seared Chilean sea bass topped with mango chutney served on a bed of roasted asparagus and cippolini onions ($42).

1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis. 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com.

Tiffany Sports Lounge

On Lenten Fridays, this 50-year-old Highland Village hangout turns to St. Paul-brewed Summit beer to build a batter for Alaskan pollock, adding coleslaw and fresh-cut fries. Single servings (served to 6 p.m.) are $14.95, the all-you-can-eat version (served 6 to 11 p.m.) is $16.95 and the kid's plate (served 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) is $7.95.

2051 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, tiffanysportslounge.com

Ukrainian American Cultural Center

If you're on the go, pick up a dinner featuring pierogis, fish, fries, slaw and dessert ($14) or forgo the fish and pick up a dozen pierogis instead (with sautéed onions) instead. Order ahead online or by phone (leave a message). Fridays through April 8 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

301 NE Main St., Mpls., 612-379-1956, uaccmn.org.

Urban Growler

Every Friday, all year long, the taproom at Minnesota's first women-owned microbrewery pays tribute to the beloved Wisconsin institution that is the fish fry. The fish is breaded walleye, and it's served with a choice of sides plus a creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and pumpernickel rye bread ($20). Served starting at 11:30 a.m., or until supplies last.

2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, 651-340-5793, urbangrowlerbrewing.com.

Willy McCoys

At this Friday night feast, the all-you-can-eat setup is reserved for the fish — which is Alaskan cod — and it's served with fries and coleslaw ($13.99). Starts at 5 p.m., dine-in only.

Six Twin Cities locations, willymccoys.com

Yankee Tavern

A couple of fish-fry-Friday choices: hand-breaded Icelandic cod, fried crispy and served with coleslaw and fries, or English-style fish and chips with floured cod loin that's fried crispy and served with steak fries, broccoli and tartar sauce (both $17.99).

1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com.