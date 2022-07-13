"It's 5 o'clock somewhere," my dad would announce as he reached for the tonic water on a hot summer evening. He taught me to sail Barnegat Bay on the New Jersey coast, catch and clean a bluefish and to mix a fine cocktail, the classics: gin and tonic, Tom Collins and mint julep.

When he visited us in Minneapolis, I introduced him to the Minnesota Bootleg. The storied beverage favored by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Al Capone dates back to the Prohibition era and was secretly served only at private golf and yacht clubs. Minty, tangy and bubbly with a shot of vodka, gin or clear rum, it's a margarita crossed with a mojito — super sippable and just as refreshing when made without the booze.

Good cocktails are based on simple ingredients, but they do require a bit of care. Forget about those premade mixes, as most are over-sweetened and expensive. Stock up on fresh juices, herbs, lemons, limes, bubbly water, soda and quality liquor. Because a good cocktail does not disguise the flavor of the booze, select a liquor with a taste that won't interfere with a successful result. This doesn't mean that you need to buy the most expensive bottles — just know that a harsh-tasting spirit will make a terrible drink.

While purists will insist on using a copper mug for a proper Moscow mule and silver cup for a real mint julep, I ignore that sort of nicety and rely on highball and lowball glasses. In the summer, tall glasses, filled with ice and sweating, do just fine.

Dad made his cocktails with a generous "jigger" of alcohol, but the following recipes are great with no booze at all. Mixing a summery drink for friends should be easy and effortless. When they drop by, the clock will strike 5.

Minnesota Bootleg

Makes 4 drinks.

Note: This storied drink originated during Prohibition and was a well kept secret served at private clubs. Its foundational flavors of lemon and lime are laced with plenty of mint and reflect the color of a manicured golf course. Omit the spirit for a refreshing mocktail. The Bootleg Mix may be made ahead and stored covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. From Beth Dooley.

Bootleg mix:

• 1 (12-oz.) can frozen limeade

• 1 (12-oz.) can frozen lemonade

• 1/2 c. chopped fresh mint

• Approximately 1 cup water, or more as needed

Bootleg drinks:

• 6 oz. vodka, gin or clear rum

• Sparkling water or club soda, as needed

Directions

Put the lemonade, limeade and mint into a blender and add enough water to cover the ingredients by 3 inches. Blend until puréed.

To serve, fill each of the 4 glasses with ice and add 1 jigger (1 1⁄ 2 ounces) of the spirit, 3 parts Bootleg Mix and 2 parts club soda. Garnish with mint sprig.

Watermelon Lift

Makes 4 drinks.

Note: This pretty pink drink relies on cubed ripe watermelon. Cantaloupe will work equally well. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 c. cubed ripe watermelon

• 2 c. ice cubes

• 2 tbsp. lime juice, or more to taste

• 1 tbsp. honey, or to taste

• Pinch salt, to taste

• 2 c. cold water

• 6 oz. clear rum, gin or vodka

• Basil sprigs for garnish

Directions

In a blender, purée the melon and ice and then blend in the lime juice, honey and pinch of salt to taste. Transfer to a pitcher, add the water, stir and chill.

To serve, fill each of the 4 glasses with ice and add 1 jigger (1 1⁄ 2 ounces) of the spirit. Add the watermelon mix and garnish each glass with a basil sprig.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.