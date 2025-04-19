Sports

It's a girl! 2-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers is now a father

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is now a father.

The Associated Press
April 19, 2025 at 11:00PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is now a father.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger posted on Instagram on Saturday that his wife gave birth to a girl. Manager Dave Roberts also acknowledged the news in an in-game interview during LA's 4-3 loss at the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

''Congratulations Sho!'' Roberts proclaimed while saying he wasn't sure what the baby's name was.

The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the first two games of the series matching the past two World Series champions. Before the game Saturday, Roberts said he didn't have an update on the baby, but was hopeful Ohtani would rejoin the club for the series finale Sunday.

The Japanese star had said he and his wife, 28-year-old former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, were expecting a baby in 2025.

''I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter,'' Ohtani wrote on Instagram. ''To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.''

