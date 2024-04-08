ROME — Police on Monday arrested a Tajik national accused of being an active member of the Islamic State group after he landed at Rome's international airport on a flight from the Netherlands, authorities said.
An international arrest warrant accused the man, identified only as S.I., of having gone to Syria to fight for IS in 2014. The man was described as a fugitive who has used numerous aliases, birth dates and nationalities, including from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.
Police said he was arrested after landing on a flight from Eindhoven, Netherlands, just before noon, as part of beefed up security in Rome as a result of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink This Minneapolis chef doesn't like tasting menus but launches one to save his restaurant
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink This Minneapolis chef doesn't like tasting menus but launches one to save his restaurant
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
1 police officer killed and 6 others wounded in grenade attack at a mosque in southwestern Pakistan
A police officer died and six other officers were wounded in a grenade attack Monday at a mosque in southwestern Pakistan, authorities said.
World
Israel's Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion and declares 'There is a date'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, declaring: ''There is a date.''
World
'Panama Papers' trial starts. 27 people charged in the worldwide money laundering case
The trial of 27 people charged in connection with the worldwide ''Panama Papers'' money laundering started Monday in a Panamanian criminal court.
World
Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Beijing to highlight ties with key diplomatic partner
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Beijing Monday to display the strength of ties with close diplomatic partner China amid Moscow's grinding war against Ukraine and an ongoing effort to align their foreign policies against the U.S. and its allies.
World
Italy's police arrest a Tajik man suspected of Islamic State membership at Rome airport
Police on Monday arrested a Tajik national accused of being an active member of the Islamic State group after he landed at Rome's international airport on a flight from the Netherlands, authorities said.