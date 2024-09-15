Italy's Luna Rossa and Britain's INEOS Britannia take commanding leads in America's Cup semifinals

''I thought at one point we might have been going onboard the Swiss boat, but thankfully we managed to keep the boats apart and the guys did a great job keeping the boat up on the foils," INEOS Britannia skipper Ben Ainslie said. ''We managed to get ahead and sail a nice race, but it certainly gave us some action. We are really pleased with our performance but there's still things we can improve on and we are working really hard to try and get one more win to make sure we are in that final.''