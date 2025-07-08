World

Italy's Bergamo airport suspends flights after a person reportedly got sucked into engine

The airport in the northern Italian city of Bergamo suspended flights Tuesday due to a runway incident that local media said was apparently caused by someone running onto the tarmac and getting sucked into an airport engine.

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 11:38AM

ROME — The airport in the northern Italian city of Bergamo suspended flights Tuesday due to a runway incident that local media said was apparently caused by someone running onto the tarmac and getting sucked into an airport engine.

The Bergamo Milan airport authority, known as SACBO, said all flights were suspended at the Bergamo-Orio al Serio airport at 10:20 a.m. local time ''due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway.'' An investigation was underway.

Corriere della Sera newspaper, citing unnamed airport officials, said someone had seemingly run onto the tarmac as a plane was taking off and got sucked into the engine.

There was no immediate response to calls placed to the authority's headquarters.

