ROME — A gunman shot and killed an elderly man and two young boys in Italy before barricading himself in a home outside Rome. He was found dead as police moved in, authorities said.
Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi expressed shock at the shooting in the town of Ardea and offered condolences to the relatives of the victims.
Police surrounded the home where the gunman was holed up. Speaking to reporters on the street outside, Ardea Mayor Mario Savarese said the gunman was known to be unstable and had threatened to shoot residents before.
The mayor said it wasn't yet clear if the gunman killed himself as police moved in, noting that a gunshot was heard as police prepared to storm the home.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fighting climate change and backing a minimum tax on multinational firms.
World
From vaccine sharing to climate, G-7 talks yield agreements
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have wrapped up their first face-to-face summit in two years at a seaside resort in southwest England. The leaders of the G-7 — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — made commitments on a range of topics, from sharing coronavirus vaccines to tackling climate change and making corporate taxation fairer.
World
Denmark, Germany mark centennial of Danish reunification
The queen of Denmark, Germany's president and other dignitaries from the two countries marked the centennial of Denmark's reunification Sunday, a celebration that was delayed by almost a year due to COVID-19.
World
Erdogan and Biden meet at a tense moment for Turkish-US ties
President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries.
World
After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade
Fresh from charming leaders at the Group of Seven summit, Queen Elizabeth II was back at her residence at Windsor Castle on Saturday to view a military parade to mark her official birthday.